Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $682.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report $682.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $665.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $700.00 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $637.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $682.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $714.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 228,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 77,346 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,795,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) opened at $148.50 on Friday. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $140.10 and a 12 month high of $176.35. The stock has a market cap of $3,330.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/zacks-brokerages-expect-valmont-industries-inc-vmi-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-682-32-million.html.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc is a producer of fabricated metal products, and steel, aluminum and composite pole, tower and other structures, and mechanized irrigation systems. The Company’s segments are Engineered Support Structures (ESS); Utility Support Structures; Energy and Mining; Coatings; Irrigation, and Other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.