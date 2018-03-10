Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (CMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

In other news, VP Adam R. Hickey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $340,569.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,111,000 after purchasing an additional 333,388 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,471,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35,385 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,293,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,207,000 after purchasing an additional 274,883 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,035,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,732,000 after purchasing an additional 541,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,280. The company has a market cap of $2,939.12, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.20. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $26.72.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-commercial-metals-cmc-will-announce-earnings-of-0-26-per-share.html.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.