Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.16). Pioneer Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pioneer Energy Services.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Pioneer Energy Services’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pioneer Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

In other news, Director C John Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,537,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,139,000 after purchasing an additional 70,918 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 7,515,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,921,000 after purchasing an additional 596,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,832,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 391,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,797,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 134,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,516,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pioneer Energy Services (PES) opened at $3.10 on Friday. Pioneer Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $225.60, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.94.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling services and production services to a group of independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally in Colombia. The Company operates through two segments, which include drilling services segment and production services segment.

