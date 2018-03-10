Yellowstone Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Yellowstone Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Yellowstone Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 63.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth about $151,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $294,370.00, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Yellowstone Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/yellowstone-partners-llc-decreases-holdings-in-wells-fargo-co-wfc.html.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.