Yamaha Motor (YAMHF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Yamaha Motor ( OTCMKTS:YAMHF ) opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10,750.00, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. equities research analysts expect that Yamaha Motor will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

