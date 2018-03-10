Xios (XIOS) Market Cap Hits $271,897.00

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Xios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinsMarkets and YoBit. Xios has a market capitalization of $271,897.00 and $52.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xios has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Xios

XIOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. Xios’ official website is www.xioscoin.com . Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Xios is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. Xios transactions will be accommodated in block's size of 40mb. Additionally, Xios team aims to integrate a wallet providing users with E2E (exchange-to-exchange) messaging, Stealth Mixer, and Stealth Addresses. “

Buying and Selling Xios

Xios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinsMarkets and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Xios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xios must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

