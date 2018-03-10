Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $185.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wynn Resorts is benifiting from strength in Macau operations (Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau). In the fourth-quarter of 2017, Macau revenues increased owing to higher casino as well as non-casino revenues. Quarterly results surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. Given the decent visitation pattern in Macau, infrastructure development and government’s efforts to boost tourism in Macau, non-gaming sources will continue to boost revenues, going forward. Wynn Resorts’ shares have outperformed its industry in the last year. Also, earnings estimates for the current quarter and year have gone up in the past 60 days. However, a high-debt burden and increased competition remain potent headwinds for the company.”

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura raised Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Shares of Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ WYNN ) opened at $188.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18,451.54, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $203.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The casino operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 100.14% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,141,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $866,755,000 after buying an additional 242,948 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,143,896 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $468,189,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 896,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $151,166,000 after buying an additional 52,626 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,955 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $132,681,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,513 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $148,308,000 after buying an additional 28,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

