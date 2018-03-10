WPP plc American Depositary Shares’ (WPP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of WPP plc American Depositary Shares (NYSE:WPP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of WPP plc American Depositary Shares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of WPP plc American Depositary Shares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of WPP plc American Depositary Shares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP plc American Depositary Shares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of WPP plc American Depositary Shares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

WPP plc American Depositary Shares (NYSE:WPP) opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. WPP plc American Depositary Shares has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $113.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.566 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

About WPP plc American Depositary Shares

WPP PLC is a parent company that, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the provision of communications and marketing services worldwide. The Company has four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Consumer Insight (formerly Information, Insight & Consultancy); Public Relations & Public Affairs, and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications, which includes WPP Digital and direct, digital, promotional and relationship marketing.

