World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim set a $40.00 price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.89.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,950.00, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, SVP Blake Timothy Bilstad sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $50,417.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,019.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 3,340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $95,791,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,340,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,791,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,343,419 shares of company stock worth $95,915,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (WWE) is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments are Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, WWE Studios, and Corporate and Other. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels, including its WWE Network, television rights agreements, pay-per-view event programming, live events, feature films, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

