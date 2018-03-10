World Fuel Services (INT) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.00

News headlines about World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. World Fuel Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.3804712393941 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,597.75, a P/E ratio of -9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. World Fuel Services had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INT. TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on World Fuel Services from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WARNING: “World Fuel Services (INT) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.00” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/world-fuel-services-int-earns-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-00.html.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation is engaged in providing aviation, marine and land energy, logistics and technology solutions to customers and suppliers around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Aviation, Marine and Land. In its Aviation segment, the Company offers fuel and related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.