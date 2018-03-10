Workday Inc (WDAY) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Needham & Company LLC Forecasts

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Workday in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Needham & Company LLC analyst S. Berg now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Needham & Company LLC has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Workday’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $582.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.41 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. BidaskClub raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.22.

Shares of Workday (NASDAQ WDAY) opened at $137.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28,757.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.36 and a beta of 1.86. Workday has a one year low of $80.61 and a one year high of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $212,309.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 9,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,121.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 771,764 shares of company stock worth $86,010,467 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 607.7% during the third quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The Company delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions and government agencies. As part of its applications, the Company provides embedded analytics that capture the content and context of everyday business events, facilitating informed decision-making from wherever users are working.

