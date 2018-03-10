Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 252,167 Shares of Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc (EXXI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc (NASDAQ:EXXI) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,167 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy XXI Gulf Coast were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXXI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Energy XXI Gulf Coast in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Energy XXI Gulf Coast in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Energy XXI Gulf Coast in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Energy XXI Gulf Coast in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in Energy XXI Gulf Coast in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy XXI Gulf Coast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy XXI Gulf Coast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc ( NASDAQ:EXXI ) opened at $6.02 on Friday. Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Energy XXI Gulf Coast

Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc (EGC) is an independent oil and natural gas development and production company which was focused on development drilling on the Company’s core properties. The Company’s properties are located in the United States Gulf of Mexico waters and the Gulf Coast onshore. The Company operates nine oilfields on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf.

