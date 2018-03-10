Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.78.

Shares of Wintrust Financial (WTFC) opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $5,057.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $300.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 5,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $461,424.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,883.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Dykstra sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $983,736.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 152 shares of company stock valued at $10,629 and have sold 30,676 shares valued at $2,687,566. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 192,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,822,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 735,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,576,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $4,823,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its businesses through three segments: community banking, specialty finance and wealth management. The Company offers community banking services to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients.

