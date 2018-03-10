WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6,087.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDAQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.23.

Nasdaq Inc ( NDAQ ) opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14,134.33, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $65.98 and a 12 month high of $86.67.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.36 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Nasdaq declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Charlene T. Begley sold 4,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $326,863.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $520,918.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,837 shares of company stock worth $3,442,932. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc (Nasdaq) is a holding company. The Company is a provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public company services. It manages, operates and provides its products and services through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology.

