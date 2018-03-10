WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (SRE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 262.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,631,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,205,919,000 after acquiring an additional 475,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 276,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 542,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,467,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,308,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,282 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE SRE ) opened at $109.08 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $100.63 and a one year high of $122.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28,032.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 325.75%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a holding company. The Company’s principal operating units are Sempra Utilities, which includes its San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) and Sempra South American Utilities segments, and Sempra Infrastructure, which includes its Sempra Mexico, Sempra Renewables and Sempra LNG & Midstream segments.

