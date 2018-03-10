Williams Companies (WMB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Well positioned to take advantage of the nation's natural gas supply growth, Williams Companies' midstream properties and large-scale value-creating projects position it for strong returns. In particular, increased energy growth prospects in North America is set to unlock attractive opportunities, which is expected to position the company for long-term, sustainable revenues as well as solidify its credit profile. An attractive dividend growth and strong, sustainable coverage are other positives in the Williams story. However, we are concerned of the constant regulatory setbacks which Constitutional Pipeline Project has been suffering from. We also need to factor the company’s high debt load and low return on equity. As such, we take a cautious stance on the prospects of the stock.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Shares of Williams Companies ( WMB ) opened at $28.00 on Thursday. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,150.00, a PE ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $113,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,114.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,945 shares in the company, valued at $507,484.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $1,057,995 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,428,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,360,797,000 after buying an additional 8,532,633 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,290,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,879,000 after buying an additional 78,109 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,275,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,376,000 after buying an additional 317,446 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,568,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $322,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,388 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,885,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,355,000 after purchasing an additional 274,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), and olefins. As of December 31, 2016, its interstate gas pipelines, midstream and olefins production interests were held through its investment in Williams Partners L.P.

