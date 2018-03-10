William James Marpe Sells 1,147,500 Shares of Sonoro Energy Ltd (SNV) Stock

Sonoro Energy Ltd (CVE:SNV) insider William James Marpe sold 1,147,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$114,750.00.

Shares of Sonoro Energy Ltd (CVE:SNV) remained flat at $C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 283,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,324. Sonoro Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.26.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. is an international oil and gas resource exploration and development company. The Company’s business consists of the exploration for, appraisal of and development and production of unconventional asphalt/bitumen resources in Iraq and the development of other technologies related to the energy and oil resource sector, including fly ash beneficiation, in Canada.

