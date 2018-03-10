West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 151,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,573,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) opened at $92.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.36. The stock has a market cap of $6,579.62, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 800,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging components and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company’s products include vial containment solutions, prefillable systems, self-injection platforms, cartridge systems and components, reconstitution and transfer systems, intradermal delivery solutions, specialty components, and contract manufacturing and analytical services.

