Wendys (WEN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Wendys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.60 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Wendys from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded Wendys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of Wendys (WEN) traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,000. Wendys has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $4,340.00, a PE ratio of 87.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $309.25 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Partners Parallel Fund I sold 5,000,000 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,409,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,264,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,547,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,344,000 after buying an additional 587,113 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,941,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,884,000 after buying an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,019,000 after buying an additional 125,727 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

