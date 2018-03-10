Wendys Co (WEN) Director Emil J. Brolick Sells 540,540 Shares

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Director Emil J. Brolick sold 540,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $9,264,855.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,371,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,513,251.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,000. The company has a market capitalization of $4,340.00, a PE ratio of 87.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. Wendys Co has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $309.25 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wendys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Wendys by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Wendys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.60 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Wendys from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. UBS Group raised Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Longbow Research raised Wendys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Wendys Co (WEN) Director Emil J. Brolick Sells 540,540 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/wendys-co-wen-director-emil-j-brolick-sells-540540-shares.html.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy’s Company is the parent company of subsidiary holding company Wendy’s Restaurants, LLC (Wendy’s Restaurants). Wendy’s Restaurants is the parent company of Wendy’s International, LLC (Wendy’s), which is the owner and franchisor of the Wendy’s restaurant system in the United States. Wendy’s is a restaurant company specializing in the hamburger sandwich segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.