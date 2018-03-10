Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in The Carlyle Group LP (CG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 896,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $20,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 283,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,191 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,524,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 152,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.45 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of The Carlyle Group LP ( NASDAQ CG ) opened at $23.05 on Friday. The Carlyle Group LP has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $2,270.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.41. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is a diversified multi-product global alternative asset management firm. The Company operates in four segments: Corporate Private Equity (CPE), Real Assets, Global Market Strategies (GMS) and Investment Solutions. Corporate Private Equity advises its buyout and growth capital funds, which pursue various corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

