Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 77,437 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,250,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Covanta were worth $21,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,414,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Covanta by 46.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,146,000 after purchasing an additional 799,767 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,123,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Covanta by 10.0% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,828,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Covanta by 44.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,688 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after purchasing an additional 498,296 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

CVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $44,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,938.69, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.71. Covanta Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.71 million. Covanta had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. Covanta’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently 232.56%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 77,437 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/wells-fargo-company-mn-purchases-77437-shares-of-covanta-holding-corp-cva.html.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as other waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses. The Company operates through North America segment, which consists of waste and energy services operations located primarily in the United States and Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.