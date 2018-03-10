Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Raised by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $26,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,693,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,580,000 after buying an additional 496,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,554,000 after buying an additional 49,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM) opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $37,870.00, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $89.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $181,528.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 8,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $774,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,154,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

