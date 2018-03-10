Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Receives $90.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.13.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of Waste Management (WM) traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,015. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $36,966.36, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.18%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 60,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $5,207,826.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,194.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $181,528.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,291 shares of company stock worth $9,154,833. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Waste Management by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 65,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 59,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

