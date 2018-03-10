Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 10.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,983,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,760,000 after acquiring an additional 294,383 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 1,179,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $89,278,000 after purchasing an additional 280,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 575,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $200,284.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 51.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT) opened at $88.72 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The firm has a market cap of $265,210.00, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

