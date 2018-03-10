Vodafone Group (VOD) Given a GBX 205 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 205 ($2.83) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 275 ($3.80) to GBX 300 ($4.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.87) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.14) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.14) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.42) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 252.35 ($3.49).

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 207 ($2.86). 40,890,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,500,000. The company has a market cap of $55,120.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,900.00. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 239.65 ($3.31).

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) is a telecommunications company. The Company’s business is organized into two geographic regions: Europe, and Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific (AMAP). Its segments include Europe and AMAP. Its Europe segment includes geographic regions, such as Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain and Other Europe.

