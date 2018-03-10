Vivint Solar (VSLR) Trading Up 6.7%

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)’s share price was up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 1,323,571 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 469,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $6.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.
The firm has a market cap of $380.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
In other Vivint Solar news, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 60,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $207,122.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,252 shares in the company, valued at $936,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 25,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $81,825.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,065.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,932 shares of company stock worth $542,425. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 329,748 shares during the period. Quentec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 24.5% in the third quarter. Quentec Asset Management LLC now owns 3,964,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 781,333 shares during the period. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 191.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,651 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 18.6% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 74,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vivint Solar Company Profile
Vivint Solar, Inc offers distributed solar energy, electricity generated by a solar energy system installed at or near customers’ locations, to residential customers. Through investment funds, the Company owns solar energy systems it installs and provides solar electricity pursuant to long-term contracts with its customers.
Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.