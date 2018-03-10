Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Downgraded to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti cut shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VPG. ValuEngine raised Vishay Precision Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE VPG) traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.92. Vishay Precision Group has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth $227,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc (VPG) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems, as well as specialty resistors and strain gages. The Company operates through three business segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

