Virtue Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,525,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. NWI Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 104,859 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) opened at $188.89 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $203.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The stock has a market cap of $18,451.54, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The casino operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 100.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a $228.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.36.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

