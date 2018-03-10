Virtue Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,515,000 after acquiring an additional 131,465 shares during the period. WealthShield LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,872,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,535,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,960,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) opened at $79.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

