Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,195 Nielsen N.V. (NLSN)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nielsen by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,116,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,943 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,221,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,880 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Nielsen by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,187,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nielsen by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,898,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth about $69,076,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $35.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Nielsen N.V. ( NYSE NLSN ) opened at $33.41 on Friday. Nielsen N.V. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11,694.36, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). Nielsen had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nielsen N.V. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.40%.

In other Nielsen news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $580,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,380,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nielsen

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

