Vicon Industries, Inc. (VII) Short Interest Down 5.0% in February

Vicon Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 506,920 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the February 15th total of 533,795 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 586,858 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Vicon Industries news, major shareholder Anita G. Zucker sold 385,000 shares of Vicon Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $165,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Anita G. Zucker sold 217,500 shares of Vicon Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $95,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 656,154 shares of company stock worth $282,962 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Vicon Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.36. Vicon Industries has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Vicon Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.66 million for the quarter. Vicon Industries had a negative return on equity of 162.39% and a negative net margin of 17.00%.

Vicon Industries Company Profile

Vicon Industries, Inc develops video management software. The Company designs, assembles and markets a range of video systems and system components, including cameras, network video servers/recorders, encoders and mass storage units, which are used in security, surveillance, safety and control applications.

