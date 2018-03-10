Verso (VRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.65 EPS

Verso (NYSE:VRS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($1.65), reports. Verso had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.15. Verso has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 312,746 shares of Verso stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $5,200,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,894,168 shares of company stock valued at $32,029,340. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verso stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 1,555.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 334,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.03% of Verso worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Verso from $11.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BWS Financial set a $20.00 price target on Verso and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

About Verso

Verso Corporation is a producer of coated papers, which are used in magazines, catalogs, advertising brochures and annual reports, among other media and marketing publications. The Company operates through two segments: paper and pulp. The Paper segment includes paper products, which are used in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as advertising brochures, annual reports and direct-mail advertising.

