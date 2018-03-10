Vermillion (VRML) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.27

Media coverage about Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) has been trending positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vermillion earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.7035934204953 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Vermillion (NASDAQ VRML) traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. 75,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,258. The firm has a market cap of $89.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.07. Vermillion has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Vermillion Company Profile

Vermillion, Inc is a diagnostic service and bio-analytic solutions provider. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease. It sells OVA1 risk of malignancy test for pelvic mass disease (OVA1). OVA1 is a blood test designed to, in addition to a physician’s clinical assessment of a woman with a pelvic mass, identify women who are at risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor prior to planned surgery.

