VeriumReserve Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $40,406.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 32.4% against the dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for about $3.79 or 0.00040144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $40,406.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 1,528,284 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Verium is a cryptocurrency created by the developers of Vericoin. Together, these two coins (Verium and Vericoin) create a “system” in which Vericoin acts as currency, due to its cheap transaction fees and faster block times, while Verium acts as a store of value due to its higher fees and slower blocktimes that dis-incentivize spending. Verium uses the Proof of Work Time consensus protocol that has variable block times to increases blockchain performance and security. PoWT also allows mining to be GPU and ASIC resistant. “

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

