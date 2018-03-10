Veritex (VBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Veritex in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Veritex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Veritex ( NASDAQ VBTX ) opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $668.04, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. Veritex has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $29.39.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 18.67%. analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ned N. Fleming III sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $336,587.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe purchased 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $50,374.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Veritex (VBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/veritex-vbtx-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank (the Bank), a Texas state chartered bank, provides relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses and professionals.

