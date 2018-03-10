Verge Price Down 30.8% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. Verge has a total market capitalization of $581.98 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.50 or 0.02009280 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007683 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018629 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022359 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022422 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 14,695,349,987 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Coinhouse, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Binance and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.