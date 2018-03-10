Vectren Corp (VVC) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 249.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,307 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vectren were worth $15,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vectren by 12,841.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vectren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vectren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vectren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vectren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectren Corp (NYSE VVC) opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,059.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. Vectren Corp has a twelve month low of $55.66 and a twelve month high of $69.86.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.00 million. Vectren had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Vectren Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VVC. ValuEngine lowered Vectren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Vectren from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim lowered Vectren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vectren in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 target price on Vectren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vectren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Vectren Company Profile

Vectren Corporation (Vectren) is an energy holding company. The Company segregates its operations into groups, including the Utility Group, the Nonutility Group, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s subsidiary, Vectren Utility Holdings, Inc (Utility Holdings or VUHI), serves as the intermediate holding company for three public utilities: Indiana Gas Company, Inc (Indiana Gas), Southern Indiana Gas and Electric Company (SIGECO) and Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio, Inc (VEDO).

