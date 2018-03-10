Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) will announce sales of $49.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $49.70 million. Varonis Systems reported sales of $40.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full-year sales of $49.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.26 million to $263.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $309.17 million per share, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $313.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Varonis Systems.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) opened at $58.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,660.00, a P/E ratio of -114.12 and a beta of 0.81. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $60.05.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $43,908.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,634 shares of company stock worth $12,824,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 48.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 74,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,109 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $993,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 53.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 107,403 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides a solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The Company’s products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, Interface Data Unit Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine, DatAnywhere and DatAnswers. Its platform allows enterprises to analyze, secure, manage and migrate volumes of unstructured data.

