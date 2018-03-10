ValuEngine Upgrades Provident Financial Services (PFS) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,737.91, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In other news, Director Edward Odonnell sold 11,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $304,550.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 170.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services Inc is a holding company for The Provident Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New Jersey-chartered capital stock savings bank. As a community and customer-oriented institution, the Bank provides personal service and customer convenience in serving the financial needs of the individuals, families and businesses residing in its primary markets areas.

