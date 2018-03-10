ValuEngine Upgrades Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.43.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $107.11. 215,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,848. The firm has a market cap of $1,756.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $74.86 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.95 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 85.60%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $936,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,049,000 after buying an additional 63,184 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 631,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,618,000 after buying an additional 100,461 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,751,000 after buying an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,463,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The Company operates in the Fabricated Products segment. The Company’s Fabricated Products segment focuses on producing rolled, extruded and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive and general engineering products that include consumer durables, electronics, electrical and machinery and equipment applications.

