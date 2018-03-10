ValuEngine Upgrades Gladstone Capital (GLAD) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

GLAD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.16.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.89. 124,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,877. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $235.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 million. research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In related news, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $77,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Robert L. Marcotte purchased 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $103,056.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 405,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,873.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,929 shares of company stock worth $201,244. Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 142.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/valuengine-upgrades-gladstone-capital-glad-to-strong-buy.html.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, operating as a business development company (BDC). The objectives of the Company are to achieve and grow current income by investing in debt securities of established businesses that it believes will provide stable earnings and cash flow to pay expenses, make principal and interest payments on its outstanding indebtedness and make distributions to stockholders that grow over time, and to provide its stockholders with long-term capital appreciation in the value of its assets by investing in equity securities of established businesses that it believes can grow over time to permit it to sell its equity investments for capital gains.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.