ValuEngine Upgrades Boston Private Financial (BPFH) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $17.00 price target on shares of Boston Private Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price target on shares of Boston Private Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ BPFH) traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. 410,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,270.28, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $96.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Boston Private Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, Director John Morton III sold 35,057 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $541,981.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald purchased 12,483 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $191,239.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,516.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 33,255 shares of company stock worth $507,486. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,732,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 119,188 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 149,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc is the bank holding company of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. The Company offers private banking and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses and select institutions. Its segments include Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management and Wealth Advisory.

