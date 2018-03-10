ValuEngine Lowers Warrior Met Coal (HCC) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $18.75 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal (HCC) traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.24. 842,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,625.18 and a PE ratio of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $33.72.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $239.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 61.78%. research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.32%.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 50,991 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $1,621,003.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 50,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $1,549,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,097 shares of company stock worth $4,461,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth $135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter worth $228,000.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

