ValuEngine Lowers Ryerson (RYI) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Ryerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ryerson to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ryerson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Ryerson (RYI) opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.95, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.74. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.15). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 71.60% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Ryerson will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1,183.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation is a service center company for carbon and stainless steel, as well as aluminum. The Company operates through metal service centers segment. In addition to providing a range of flat and long metals products, it offers various value-added processing and fabrication services, such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius and beveling to process materials to a specified thickness, length, width, shape and surface quality pursuant to specific customer orders.

