ValuEngine Lowers Duke Realty (DRE) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

DRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Duke Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duke Realty from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.82.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $9,310.00, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.80. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.27%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 5,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $130,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the third quarter worth about $93,065,000. AEW Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 665.5% in the fourth quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 2,462,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,099,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,682,000 after buying an additional 1,148,918 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11,053.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 780,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 773,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 953,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,590,000 after buying an additional 734,693 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company and Duke Realty Limited Partnership collectively specialize in the ownership, management and development of bulk distribution (industrial) and medical office real estate. It operates through three segments, the first two of which consist of the ownership and rental of industrial and medical office real estate investments.

