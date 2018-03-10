ValuEngine Downgrades Sutherland Asset Management (SLD) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutherland Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sutherland Asset Management in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sutherland Asset Management in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.55, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Sutherland Asset Management has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sutherland Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sutherland Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in Sutherland Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sutherland Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sutherland Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutherland Asset Management Company Profile

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, formerly ZAIS Financial Corp., is a diversified mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company originates, acquires, finances, services and manages small balance commercial loans (SBC) and Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. The Company focuses on maintaining its existing residential mortgage origination platform, GMFS.

