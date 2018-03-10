ValuEngine Downgrades Quantenna Communications (QTNA) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QTNA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Quantenna Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut Quantenna Communications to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Quantenna Communications from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantenna Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Quantenna Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.60.

Get Quantenna Communications alerts:

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ QTNA) traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 610,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,733. The firm has a market cap of $560.47 and a PE ratio of 11.60. Quantenna Communications has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. research analysts predict that Quantenna Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David William Carroll sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $50,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $177,796 in the last 90 days. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTNA. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new position in Quantenna Communications in the 4th quarter worth $10,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 291,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 243,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 226,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 645,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 171,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/valuengine-downgrades-quantenna-communications-qtna-to-sell.html.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantenna Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantenna Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.