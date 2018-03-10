ValuEngine Downgrades DCT Industrial Trust (DCT) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

DCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DCT Industrial Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DCT Industrial Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DCT Industrial Trust from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating on shares of DCT Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE DCT) opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,420.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.90. DCT Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

DCT Industrial Trust (NYSE:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.66 million. DCT Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that DCT Industrial Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. DCT Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 127.43%.

In other DCT Industrial Trust news, insider John V. Pharris sold 3,362 shares of DCT Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $188,036.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in DCT Industrial Trust by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Capital Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DCT Industrial Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) is an industrial real estate company. The Company specializes in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties located in various distribution markets in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: East, Central and West.

