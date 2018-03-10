Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.47

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share on Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Vail Resorts has raised its dividend by an average of 39.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 60.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Shares of Vail Resorts (MTN) opened at $226.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $179.72 and a 12 month high of $237.77. The company has a market cap of $9,234.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.57. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michele Romanow bought 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,846.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,421.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.67.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate. Its Mountain segment operates over 10 mountain resort properties and approximately three urban ski areas, as well as ancillary services, primarily including, ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations.

